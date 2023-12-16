TPSO: 3 people accused of shoplifting from Dollar General store

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify three males accused of shoplifting from a Dollar General store.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at the store on Pumpkin Center Road on Wednesday, December 13, just before 7:30 p.m.

Two of the males entered the store and began to load a shopping basket with merchandise, deputies said. They added that the third male entered the store a short time later, and all three systematically cut power to the building.

One of the males was able to escape out the back door with the shopping basket and without paying for the items, according to TPSO.

Anyone with information that can help deputies with the investigation is urged to contact law enforcement by calling the number (985) 902-2043. Anonymous tips can be made to the Crime Stopper of Tangipahoa by calling the number 1-800-554-5245.

