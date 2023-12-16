Facebook
Police respond to scene of homicide on Great Smokey Avenue

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a homicide Saturday morning, December 16.

According to police, the homicide investigation is on Great Smokey Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Officials said the coroner was called to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

