Officials share fireworks safety tips ahead of New Year holiday

By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is encouraging everyone to be safe and smart when using and purchasing fireworks ahead of New Year’s Day.

Officials said that while the holiday is still a couple of weeks away, retail fireworks permits have gone out, and the final fireworks season of 2023 has begun.

State law requires a business to have a proper permit from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, and officials said that more than 300 retail permits have gone out so far.

People should only buy fireworks from a business with a proper permit, and you can request to see permit information from a business. You can also report any suspicious or illegal fireworks sales by calling the number 1-800-256-5452.

The fireworks sales season runs through 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Officials are also encouraging people to consider going to a public fireworks display instead of setting off private fireworks.

If you do decide to set off private fireworks, leaders urge you to take the following safety precautions:

  • Detonate devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles, and rubbish
  • Never allow children to light fireworks; instead, provide glow sticks and trinkets as alternatives
  • Never operate fireworks while impaired
  • Light devices one at a time and monitor embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby
  • Discard detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition and don’t dispose of them in a trash container immediately

