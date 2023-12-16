More than 50 BRCC nursing graduates receive a time-honored tradition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nursing students at Baton Rouge Community College are one step closer to fulfilling their career goals while also helping the state fill those openings due to a shortage.

“It says they saw what was going on. They were called to want to help,” said Michelle Dennis, Dean of Nursing and Allied Health at BRCC. According to the Health Affairs Policy Journal, more than 100,000 registered nurses in the U.S. left the workforce in 2021.

A 2020 study by the state board of nursing projected Louisiana could be short 7,200 by 2025 if trends don’t change.

”We are being called to do more and serve in spaces where we haven’t traditionally served,” Dennis explained. For Ashley Robertson, the call to help came at an early age. ”It means everything to me. This is my long-time journey. I did it,” Robertson added.

During an emotional ceremony, she was one of more than 50 men and women, dressed in white scrubs, ready to move forward with their education.

Although there is no crystal ball to see what the future of nursing looks like, Robertson says she is determined to fulfill her oath.

”I want to give back. I want to be a helper to someone that is having bad day. I want to help someone who is sick to let them you can get through this. You will get through this,” continued Robertson.

Dennis says she is aware that 50 graduates won’t solve the shortage problem but hopefully encourage that next generation. ”People will see them and be inspired. They will desire to help and ready to receive that calling,” said Dennis.

