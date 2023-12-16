Facebook
Man, 31, shot to death off Monterrey Boulevard on Saturday morning

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was shot to death in a neighborhood off Monterrey Boulevard on Saturday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, on Great Smokey Avenue, just off Monterrey Boulevard. Officers arrived to find 31-year-old Donald Lee dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said a motive and suspect are unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

