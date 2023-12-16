JACQUES TALK - Josh Williams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Josh Williams enjoyed a great experience at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, as a year of hard work truly paid off. Williams, a starting running back for the Tigers and a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, graduated with a Master of Business Administration. He earned his undergraduate degree in marketing last year. Now in his fifth year with the Tigers, Williams has appeared in 46 games during his career and rushed for 960 yards and 11 touchdowns. Williams was a member of LSU’s 2019 national championship team. He’s likewise played with two Heisman Trophy winners – Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels.

