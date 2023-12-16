Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

JACQUES TALK - Josh Williams

Josh Williams enjoyed a great experience at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Josh Williams enjoyed a great experience at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, as a year of hard work truly paid off. Williams, a starting running back for the Tigers and a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, graduated with a Master of Business Administration. He earned his undergraduate degree in marketing last year. Now in his fifth year with the Tigers, Williams has appeared in 46 games during his career and rushed for 960 yards and 11 touchdowns. Williams was a member of LSU’s 2019 national championship team. He’s likewise played with two Heisman Trophy winners – Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
A man was cited for cruelty to animals by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office after he...
Humane Society of La. gains custody of malnourished dog after pet owner cited for cruelty
Donna Britt painting.
“Donna Britt Broadcast Studio” project completed

Latest News

Josh Williams enjoyed a great experience at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
JACQUES TALK - Josh Williams
After the half, the Tigers began to heat up both offensively and defensively.
LSU Tigers defeat Alabama State 75-56
The Zydeco are currently led by interim head coach MJ Graham.
JACQUES TALK - MJ Graham
The Baton Rouge Zydeco hockey team are enjoying their inaugural season here in the city.
JACQUES TALK - MJ Graham