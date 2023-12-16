Facebook
Expect a somewhat soggy Saturday

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, December 16.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Gulf low will move eastward, towards Florida, where there will be a severe weather threat. No severe weather is expected in our viewing area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 16
The forecast for the weekend shows an 80% chance of rain Saturday and dry Sunday, but staying cool. Rain amounts on Saturday will be manageable, in fact, even helpful.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 16
The models show mainly below an inch. Over the next seven days, there are no more rain chances, so the WPC map is generally reflecting Saturday’s rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 16
In the extended, next work week looks nice, cool, and dry, then the holiday weekend could get a bit wet.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 16
