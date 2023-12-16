Expect a somewhat soggy Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Gulf low will move eastward, towards Florida, where there will be a severe weather threat. No severe weather is expected in our viewing area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 16 (WAFB)

The forecast for the weekend shows an 80% chance of rain Saturday and dry Sunday, but staying cool. Rain amounts on Saturday will be manageable, in fact, even helpful.

The models show mainly below an inch. Over the next seven days, there are no more rain chances, so the WPC map is generally reflecting Saturday’s rain.

In the extended, next work week looks nice, cool, and dry, then the holiday weekend could get a bit wet.

