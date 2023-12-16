Electrical malfunction causes house fire near University Club on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An electrical malfunction sparked a house fire near the University Club on Friday night.

The St. George Fire Protection District said it responded to the fire around 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at a home on Campanile Court, just off University Club Drive.

Crews arrived to find large flames coming from the “medium-sized” house. Photos from the scene show heavy smoke and the fire’s glow visible from down the street.

House fire on Campanile Street shown from afar. (St. George Fire Protection District)

The blaze was extinguished in less than 40 minutes. Investigators later determined the fire was accidental and caused by an “electrical malfunction.”

No one was inside the home when it caught fire, and no one was injured, according to fire officials.

The St. George Fire Protection District said the following in a statement about the fire:

We would like to remind our community to avoid overloading outlets and power strips as this can directly lead to electrical failure and cause a fire. Additionally, please be sure to give your appliances space to “breathe”. If there is too much clutter around an appliance while it is actively working, a fire can also start.

