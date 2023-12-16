Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Electrical malfunction causes house fire near University Club on Friday

A house on Campanile Court, near the University Club, caught fire after an electrical...
A house on Campanile Court, near the University Club, caught fire after an electrical malfunction Friday night, Dec. 15.(St. George Fire Protection District)
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An electrical malfunction sparked a house fire near the University Club on Friday night.

The St. George Fire Protection District said it responded to the fire around 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at a home on Campanile Court, just off University Club Drive.

Crews arrived to find large flames coming from the “medium-sized” house. Photos from the scene show heavy smoke and the fire’s glow visible from down the street.

House fire on Campanile Street shown from afar.
House fire on Campanile Street shown from afar.(St. George Fire Protection District)

The blaze was extinguished in less than 40 minutes. Investigators later determined the fire was accidental and caused by an “electrical malfunction.”

No one was inside the home when it caught fire, and no one was injured, according to fire officials.

The St. George Fire Protection District said the following in a statement about the fire:

We would like to remind our community to avoid overloading outlets and power strips as this can directly lead to electrical failure and cause a fire. Additionally, please be sure to give your appliances space to “breathe”. If there is too much clutter around an appliance while it is actively working, a fire can also start.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
A man was cited for cruelty to animals by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office after he...
Humane Society of La. gains custody of malnourished dog after pet owner cited for cruelty
Donna Britt painting.
“Donna Britt Broadcast Studio” project completed

Latest News

Three people accused of shoplifting from Dollar General
TPSO: 3 people accused of shoplifting from Dollar General store
Baton Rouge Police Department
Police respond to scene of homicide on Great Smokey Avenue
Officials give tips on firework safety.
Officials share fireworks safety tips ahead of New Year holiday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 16
Expect a somewhat soggy Saturday