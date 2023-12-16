DCFS opens new foster care facility

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Finding where to house foster kids can be a real struggle these days in our state, and leaders hope a new facility will help with that problem. The old building that sits right next door to the Forest Heights Academy of excellence will now be pose as a temporary home to foster kids who find themselves in emergency situations.

The building can hold up to 16 kids and has 13 bedrooms. Three of them will have two beds so siblings can stay together. DCFS will have an administrator check in periodically to make sure things are going the way they should. Onsite counselors, social workers, and medical staff will also be available.

“So, they can sit in here and they can watch TV, there will be a table in here they play games, and if they want to come out here just to get some fresh air or come out here and play basketball, they are more than welcome to open the door and come out,” said Program Director Demetria Blanson.

The kids will be transferred to their regular school or have their work sent to them if they went to school outside of EBR parish. There were concerns among residents in the area the facility would be taking in juvenile offenders, which is why DCFS held a public meeting Thursday to assure the public they would be foster kids and address those concerns.

“It seems like maybe some concerns from other uses being considered in the past and so I was glad to be able to talk to the community about what it is. It’s about children who have been separated from their parents because they were harmed in some way and they need a stable and safe place to be,” said DCFS Secretary Terri Ricks.

Once a child is brought in, the facility will hold them for up to 4 months to find a permanent home. DCFS could then grant them a one-month extension if no home is found. Facility staff told WAFB they would start taking kids in Friday afternoon.

