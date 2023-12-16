Facebook
City-Parish to add new trash and garbage collection facilities

By Miranda Thomas
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge City-parish officials plan to add two new collection facilities in the area.

One facility will be located at the former Central Wastewater Treatment Plant at 1104 West McKinley Street. The other will be located at the former BREC park at 7900 Starwood Court adjacent to the South Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Those two sites are set to open within the first quarter of next year.

