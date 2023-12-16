Facebook
Baton Rouge National Cemetery honors Wreaths Across America Day

By Miranda Thomas
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of people gathered at the Baton Rouge National Cemetery on Saturday morning, Dec. 16, to recognize National Wreaths Across America Day, a time to remember soldiers who are overseas and those who have risked their lives for us.

Friends, families and veterans placed wreaths on the graves of fallen soldiers as a symbol of honor, remembrance and respect.

“We kind of forget that even today, we have sons and daughters who are overseas during this holiday season that are protecting us from threats that are out there, and we take it for granted,” said Natalie Truax, Past President of Blue Star Mothers Louisiana Chapter.

According to organizers, the community donated 4,200 wreaths as tokens to remember those who have gone before us, to honor veterans and to teach the younger generations to remember all service members.

The Baton Rouge National Cemetery welcomes anyone to come and pay their respects to a fallen soldier this holiday season.

