Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cruise ships are in for a rough ride over the weekend as a Gulf low pushes toward Florida, bringing with it 10-20′ seas and rain squalls.

As of Friday morning, the Carnival Valor was traveling straight through the middle of the Gulf. Friday night and Saturday, seas are forecast to be at their worst.

The Carnival Valor is going through 10-15' seas over the Gulf Friday morning. A few people...
The Carnival Valor is going through 10-15' seas over the Gulf Friday morning. A few people said it's rocking pretty good. Tonight and Sat is when the worst seas will develop over the Gulf - the Carnival Glory will sail into that Friday night.(WVUE)

The Carnival Glory is expected to depart from Cozumel Friday on its way back to dock in New Orleans Sunday.

A Norwegian cruise ship will follow the same path as the Glory on its way to dock Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash (generic)
3 people injured in crash that shuts down Central roadway, officials say
The Satanic Temple says that children will learn benevolence and empathy, critical thinking,...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at another elementary school
The first-ever Aldi store in the City of Baton Rouge is officially open.
VIDEO: Aldi officially opens BR location
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Man shot in hand in Baton Rouge, police say

Latest News

WAFB interviewed Samrat Mukherjee in 2018 while he was working as an Acadian Ambulance paramedic.
Grand jury indicts paramedic accused of pretending to be a doctor
Donna Britt painting.
“Donna Britt Broadcast Studio” project completed
The St. George Fire Department confirmed it happened at an apartment complex on Anne Marie...
Gas leak reported at apartments near Gardere Lane
Breathing stops or slows so patients with sleep apnea use a bulky and noisy CPAP machine for...
YOUR HEALTH: Genio stops sleep apnea snore