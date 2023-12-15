Umbrellas up! Rains dampen Saturday plans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: The workweek comes to a close with some fairly nice weather today. Mainly sunny skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds by the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be breezy and mild, with highs climbing to near 70 degrees. Easterly winds will run 10 to 20 miles per hour through the day, with gusts to near 30 miles per hour possible.

Saturday Rain

Rain is still on track to arrive during the morning hours on Saturday in association with a cold front. The good news is that no severe weather is expected and rain amounts should be manageable. The main lingering question centers around how quickly the rains will exit. Plan on a wet morning, with rains gradually subsiding from west-to-east during the afternoon hours. Clouds and rain will keep it on the cool side, with highs only reaching the low 60s.

Rain Amounts

There are still some discrepancies among the models with regards to rain totals, but we’re seeing a growing consensus toward totals ending up in the range of 0.50″-1.25″ for many of us on Saturday. Locally higher amounts will be possible, but no flooding is anticipated.

Extended Outlook

Breezy and cooler weather returns on Sunday in the wake of Saturday’s front. Sunday’s highs will again top out in the low 60s, with northerly winds of 10-15 miles per hour making it feel a bit cooler.

Next week sees a rather cool start, with some morning starts in the 30s, but temperatures will gradually moderate during the second half of the week. I’ve got dry weather lasting through Friday, with some potential for rains to return in the weekend leading up to Christmas. Temperatures also look to run slightly above-normal in the days right before Christmas.

