Local organizations help the homeless with employment searches

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homelessness remains a challenge, but local organizations are coming together to find ways to help those get the back on their feet.

“These people don’t have much of a quality of life but once you get that job, they can establish a quality of life,” said Robert Wooley, Secretary of Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission partnered with stakeholders to equip over 100 individuals at the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless with the tools they need to become employed.

”Part of what you need is to get a job in order to have a home and place to stay,” Wooley explained.

The Mobile Workforce Unit was on-site to help individuals and walk them through employment searches and assisting with creating and updating resumes.

”Our system has algorithms that figures out where you might fit and what jobs are available. We have a lot of opportunities,” Wooley added.

Those opportunities that will hopefully keep newly employed people off the streets.

”Anything that can get them a job and reduce their risk of homelessness,” says Lisa Williams with Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The help doesn’t stop after they get the jobs, community partners are determined to direct those individuals to resources they may need in the future. “We have agencies from city-parish. We have organizations with free cell phones, and organizations that provide transportation,” said Wooley.

