Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Local organizations help the homeless with employment searches

Homelessness remains a challenge, but local organizations are coming together to find ways to help those get the back on their feet.
By Alece Courville
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homelessness remains a challenge, but local organizations are coming together to find ways to help those get the back on their feet.

“These people don’t have much of a quality of life but once you get that job, they can establish a quality of life,” said Robert Wooley, Secretary of Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission partnered with stakeholders to equip over 100 individuals at the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless with the tools they need to become employed.

”Part of what you need is to get a job in order to have a home and place to stay,” Wooley explained.

The Mobile Workforce Unit was on-site to help individuals and walk them through employment searches and assisting with creating and updating resumes.

”Our system has algorithms that figures out where you might fit and what jobs are available. We have a lot of opportunities,” Wooley added.

Those opportunities that will hopefully keep newly employed people off the streets.

”Anything that can get them a job and reduce their risk of homelessness,” says Lisa Williams with Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The help doesn’t stop after they get the jobs, community partners are determined to direct those individuals to resources they may need in the future. “We have agencies from city-parish. We have organizations with free cell phones, and organizations that provide transportation,” said Wooley.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Mason Troth
I-TEAM: Deputy released after arrest on video voyeurism, rape charges
Taliyah Jackson
Police asking for help to locate missing teen who may be in danger
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Middle school student arrested after bringing ‘stick with nails’ onto bus

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 14
Weather rollercoaster: From Saturday showers to Sunday sunshine
Home
Ascension Parish homeowners claim a grinch stole holiday decor two weeks before Christmas
Folks who live in Ascension parish are questioning the existence of a real life grinch after...
Ascension Parish homeowners claim a grinch stole holiday decor two weeks before Christmas
Homelessness remains a challenge, but local organizations are coming together to find ways to...
Local organizations help the homeless with employment searches