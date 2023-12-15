Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Humane Society of La. gains custody of malnourished dog after pet owner cited for cruelty

A man was cited for cruelty to animals by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office after he...
A man was cited for cruelty to animals by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office after he failed to provide proper veterinary care for his dog.(Humane Society of Louisiana)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A man was cited for cruelty to animals by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office after he failed to provide proper veterinary care for his dog.

The Humane Society of Louisiana announced that LPSO deputies cited Robert Parr, 39, earlier this week.

Officials say a witness contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana after visiting the Parr family’s home and saw a malnourished dog in the living room.

Quincy on the day he arrived at the vet clinic
Quincy on the day he arrived at the vet clinic(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
Quincy on the day he arrived at the vet clinic
Quincy on the day he arrived at the vet clinic(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

The visitor took a photo of the dog and forwarded it to the Humane Society. The Humane Society then notified the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A LPSO deputy contacted the dog owner, Mr. Parr, and encouraged him to bring the dog to the nearest veterinary office to evaluate and treat the dog. Parr agreed and later surrendered the dog to the Humane Society. Tests revealed that the dog, later named Quincy, was suffering from advanced heartworm disease and malnutrition. Heartworm disease, if left untreated, can be deadly, officials said.

The Humane Society is paying for Quincy’s vet care and recovery, and he remains hospitalized. Individuals wishing to donate can contribute on the group’s PayPal account at humanela@gmail.com or on its website at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/humanela. Quincy’s veterinary bill is expected to exceed $1,000, which includes his heartworm treatment.

“We’re very grateful for the number of people who worked on this case and allowed us to get help for Qunicy. We are especially grateful to the witness who contacted us, the sheriff’s office who investigated the complaint, and the vet clinic which has been caring for Quincy for the past three weeks,” says Jeff Dorson, HSLA Director.

Quincy three weeks after receiving vet care.
Quincy three weeks after receiving vet care.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
Quincy three weeks after receiving vet care.
Quincy three weeks after receiving vet care.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash (generic)
3 people injured in crash that shuts down Central roadway, officials say
The Satanic Temple says that children will learn benevolence and empathy, critical thinking,...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at another elementary school
The first-ever Aldi store in the City of Baton Rouge is officially open.
VIDEO: Aldi officially opens BR location
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Man shot in hand in Baton Rouge, police say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 15
Umbrellas up! Rains dampen Saturday plans
Companion Animal Alliance
Emergency animal fosters needed due to temporary power outage
WAFB interviewed Samrat Mukherjee in 2018 while he was working as an Acadian Ambulance paramedic.
Grand jury indicts paramedic accused of pretending to be a doctor
Donna Britt painting.
“Donna Britt Broadcast Studio” project completed