GRAPHIC: High school biology class learns to harvest, dress moose

One Chugiak High School biology class learned to harvest and field dress a bull moose. (SOURCE: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Students at a high school in Alaska got to experience something most others around the country don’t: the dissection of a moose.

One Chugiak High School biology class learned to harvest and field dress a bull moose.

The Anchorage School District shot video of the uniquely Alaskan project of students learning to dress the moose.

The video shared by Susan Bick shows the dead moose being wheeled through the hallway and the subsequent cutting up of the moose.

The scenes in the video are relatively commonplace for residents in Alaska but may cause a lot of questions for people not from the state.

KTUU reports most of the reactions to the video were mixed.

The moose was harvested by biology teacher Brian Mason via an educational permit from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

