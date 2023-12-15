Gas leak reported at apartments near Gardere Lane
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car drove into a fourplex, causing a gas leak in Baton Rouge on Friday morning.
The St. George Fire Department confirmed it happened at an apartment complex on Anne Marie Drive near Gardere Lane after 10 a.m.
Crews are currently on the scene.
Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
