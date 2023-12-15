Gas leak reported at apartments near Gardere Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car drove into a fourplex, causing a gas leak in Baton Rouge on Friday morning.

The St. George Fire Department confirmed it happened at an apartment complex on Anne Marie Drive near Gardere Lane after 10 a.m.

Crews are currently on the scene.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

The St. George Fire Department confirmed it happened at an apartment complex on Anne Marie Drive near Gardere Lane after 10 a.m. (St. George Fire Department)

The St. George Fire Department confirmed it happened at an apartment complex on Anne Marie Drive near Gardere Lane after 10 a.m. (St. George Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.