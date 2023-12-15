Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Gas leak reported at apartments near Gardere Lane

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car drove into a fourplex, causing a gas leak in Baton Rouge on Friday morning.

The St. George Fire Department confirmed it happened at an apartment complex on Anne Marie Drive near Gardere Lane after 10 a.m.

Crews are currently on the scene.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

The St. George Fire Department confirmed it happened at an apartment complex on Anne Marie...
The St. George Fire Department confirmed it happened at an apartment complex on Anne Marie Drive near Gardere Lane after 10 a.m.(St. George Fire Department)
The St. George Fire Department confirmed it happened at an apartment complex on Anne Marie...
The St. George Fire Department confirmed it happened at an apartment complex on Anne Marie Drive near Gardere Lane after 10 a.m.(St. George Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash (generic)
3 people injured in crash that shuts down Central roadway, officials say
The Satanic Temple says that children will learn benevolence and empathy, critical thinking,...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at another elementary school
The first-ever Aldi store in the City of Baton Rouge is officially open.
VIDEO: Aldi officially opens BR location
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Man shot in hand in Baton Rouge, police say

Latest News

WAFB interviewed Samrat Mukherjee in 2018 while he was working as an Acadian Ambulance paramedic.
Grand jury indicts paramedic accused of pretending to be a doctor
Donna Britt painting.
“Donna Britt Broadcast Studio” project completed
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
Breathing stops or slows so patients with sleep apnea use a bulky and noisy CPAP machine for...
YOUR HEALTH: Genio stops sleep apnea snore