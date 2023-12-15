Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

“Donna Britt Broadcast Studio” project completed

Donna Britt painting.
Donna Britt painting.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A gorgeous painting of broadcasting legend Donna Britt now hangs in the studios where she anchored the news for decades on WAFB-TV.

WAFB announced last month that the station’s studio has been renamed as “The Donna Britt Broadcast Studio.”

The signage for the project was installed Friday, December 15. The painting of Donna was presented to the station as a gift from a viewer.

Britt worked at WAFB for 37 years before retiring in 2017. She passed away in 2021.

A graduate of Louisiana State University in 1980, Donna was inducted into LSU’s Manship School Hall of Fame in 2022.

Donna started at WAFB in 1980 as a news reporter. Carlton Cremeens, the station’s news director at the time, heard Donna on the radio as a DJ and loved her voice. He called her in for an interview and hired her right away. She was eventually teamed up with anchorman George Sells and the two of them became one of the most successful news anchor teams in the country.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash (generic)
3 people injured in crash that shuts down Central roadway, officials say
The Satanic Temple says that children will learn benevolence and empathy, critical thinking,...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at another elementary school
The first-ever Aldi store in the City of Baton Rouge is officially open.
VIDEO: Aldi officially opens BR location
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Man shot in hand in Baton Rouge, police say

Latest News

WAFB interviewed Samrat Mukherjee in 2018 while he was working as an Acadian Ambulance paramedic.
Grand jury indicts paramedic accused of pretending to be a doctor
The St. George Fire Department confirmed it happened at an apartment complex on Anne Marie...
Gas leak reported at apartments near Gardere Lane
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
Breathing stops or slows so patients with sleep apnea use a bulky and noisy CPAP machine for...
YOUR HEALTH: Genio stops sleep apnea snore