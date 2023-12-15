“Donna Britt Broadcast Studio” project completed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A gorgeous painting of broadcasting legend Donna Britt now hangs in the studios where she anchored the news for decades on WAFB-TV.

WAFB announced last month that the station’s studio has been renamed as “The Donna Britt Broadcast Studio.”

The signage for the project was installed Friday, December 15. The painting of Donna was presented to the station as a gift from a viewer.

Britt worked at WAFB for 37 years before retiring in 2017. She passed away in 2021.

A graduate of Louisiana State University in 1980, Donna was inducted into LSU’s Manship School Hall of Fame in 2022.

Donna started at WAFB in 1980 as a news reporter. Carlton Cremeens, the station’s news director at the time, heard Donna on the radio as a DJ and loved her voice. He called her in for an interview and hired her right away. She was eventually teamed up with anchorman George Sells and the two of them became one of the most successful news anchor teams in the country.

