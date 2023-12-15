Dangers of charging devices with lithium-ion batteries; how you can avoid a fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters are warning parents about the danger some holiday gifts may cause.

Lithium-ion batteries are found in smartphones, wireless listening devices, smart watches, tablets, laptop computers, e-bikes, scooters, tools, and electric vehicles. Some of which you may receive in December. Although the batteries’ benefits are well known they can pose a hazard.

Here’s a video from the Orange County Fire Authority of what could happen if you leave your tool batteries on charge unattended in the garage. This shows how fast a lithium-ion battery fails. If you do leave your batteries unattended on a charge in your garage, officials hope this video will change your mind.

OCFA said these batteries can emit toxic gasses within seconds and burn hotter and faster than others. They can also reignite up to 21 days later.

Officials said to never throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash, and you should contact your local recycling center or waste management department for proper disposal.

Warning signs include unusual odor, change in color, too hot to the touch, change in shape and not keeping a charge, officials said.

“One of the biggest things that we can do is not leave things charging overnight when we are not able to pay attention to them and not leave things to overheat when they charge,” said Meg Kling with the St. George Fire Department. If something starts heating up while it’s charging, you’ve got a problem. Call the manufacturer look online, and see if there are any other recalls.”

Also, she said don’t put them on anything flammable. Don’t charge anything on your bed or on your pillow.

