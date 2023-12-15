Facebook
CommUNITY assistance pop-up to provide strollers, diapers, baby products

Baby feet
Baby feet(Unsplash)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 15, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A non-profit organization that specializes in child safety and injury prevention wants to lend a helping hand this holiday season.

The Safety Place is hosting a CommUNITY Christmas Assistance Pop-up on Friday, Dec. 15.

The group says there will be a limited number of strollers stuffed with a food box, diapers, wipes, and baby essentials.

If you register, you must be available on Friday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for pick up at the St. George Fire Department. The address is 14100 Airline Highway.

Organizers say assistance will end promptly at 3 p.m. and you can’t have received a stroller from the non-profit’s baby shower last week.

