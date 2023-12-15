Facebook
Close to 2,000 graduates to earn degrees from LSU on Friday

More than 1,900 students are expected to graduate during LSU’s 312th commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 15.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year again! Fall graduation season is upon us.

More than 1,900 students are expected to graduate during LSU’s 312th commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 15.

LSU announced there will not be a main ceremony for the December graduation. Instead, there are separate diploma ceremonies for each college.

Every degree candidate in attendance will have their name called individually at their diploma ceremony. All the college ceremonies will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend.

Times and locations for all the college diploma ceremonies are listed online and more information about Fall Commencement is available on LSU’s commencement website.

