Central Police attempt to identify persons of interest in CVS theft investigation

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in connection with a theft investigation at CVS Pharmacy.

Police say the incident happened on Oct. 15, 2023.

Authorities report two women allegedly entered the business on Wax Road, removed several items from display shelves, and left the store without paying.

Once in the parking lot, Central Police say the ladies got into a dark blue Chevrolet and left the area before law enforcement arrived.

Once in the parking lot, Central Police say the ladies got into a dark blue Chevrolet and left the area before law enforcement arrived.(Central Police Department/Facebook)

If you know the identity of either or both women, call 225-367-1254 and reference CPD file number 23-001177.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

