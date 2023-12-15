‘Adopt a Senior’ in need in Livingston Parish for Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Council on Aging is working to make sure no senior is forgotten this holiday season, and you still have time to help.

“We realized that that was the only thing they were receiving was the stocking, so we wanted to make it a little more special and give them a gift,” said Granger.

Every year, the Livingston Council on Aging works to fill stockings for more than 300 seniors with small items like puzzles, sweets and clothes. But Executive Director Kay Granger realized they could be doing more.

“A lot of our seniors are alone during these holiday times,” said Granger. “They don’t have families any longer, so we try to make sure that they’re fed and taken care of and that they receive something for Christmas.”

Now, Granger said the community can adopt one of their seniors and shop for them for the holidays. The Council still needs gifts for 165 seniors. If you’re interested in adopting one, you can find a list over on the parish’s chamber of commerce website. Just click on the events calendar, then adopt a senior and you can choose one by location.

Once Jacob Myers and his team at Lifetime Roofing hear about this, they were eager to give back.

“Just trying to help out the community and reach as many people as we can and try to do as much as we can for all these seniors,” said Myers. “We were able to get some card games, some checkerboards and a lot of stuff that a lot of people came together and were able to give.”

But Intake Coordinator for the Council’s Home Bound Program Teresa LeMarie said they also need donations of hats, blankets, socks and heaters.

“A lot of them can’t run heat you know because the cost of electricity so you know if I can go and give adopted grandma a warm blanket it can really go a long way,” said LeMarie.

Making sure every senior gets in the Christmas spirit.

“We’re the only family that they know and at this time of us being able to give them a little bit can put a smile on their face, and a smile on your face when you’re really feeling down really goes a long way,” said LeMarie.

“If you don’t have a grandparent, come get one!” said Granger.

If you do decide to adopt a senior, you have until Wednesday December 20 to drop off those gifts for them at their location in Denham Springs.

