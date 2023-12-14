Weather rollercoaster: From Saturday showers to Sunday sunshine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: Our weather largely remains unchanged today other than it being a bit milder to start the day. Otherwise, look for plenty of high clouds to continue streaming across the area, but no rainfall, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 14 (WAFB)

Weekend Outlook

Friday is shaping up to be the nicest day of the weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs climbing into the upper 60s. It will be breezy as low pressure begins to develop in the Gulf of Mexico, but another dry day is expected.

Rains make a return on Saturday as a weak cold front moves eastward across the Deep South. The wet weather could get an early start on Saturday, with off-and-on rains expected through the day. No severe weather is expected, and rain amounts should be manageable, although pockets of 1″-2″ of rainfall can’t be ruled out. Clouds and rains will help to keep highs in the low 60s.

Low pressure will continue to strengthen over the Gulf from late Saturday into Sunday and track towards Florida. At the same time, what’s left of our cold front will slide to the east, allowing drier air to filter into the region. Any rains should be gone well before daybreak on Sunday, with clearing skies, breezy, and cool weather expected through the day.

Rain Amounts

Model guidance continues to struggle a bit with locking down our local rain amounts. The latest outlook from the Weather Prediction Center hasn’t changed much, showing 1″ or less on average for most. However, there are indications that we could see some heavier downpours that generate at least some pockets of 1″-2″+ on Saturday.

Extended Outlook

In the wake of our weekend rains, it looks as though we’ll get to enjoy an extended run of some pleasant winter weather through most of next week. Mornings will be chilly to cold, starting in the 30s through at least Thursday, but afternoons should be comfortably cool, with highs in the low to mid 60s. A generally dry pattern is anticipated through the workweek.

