Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Wayde Sims honored during LSU men’s basketball game; Tigers defeat ASU 75-56

The Wayde Sims Foundation was honored at halftime on what would have been Sims’ 26th birthday.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team defeated Alabama State 75-56 in the PMAC on Wednesday.

The Tigers, now 6-4 for the season, went into the locker room at halftime trailing ASU with a score of 34-30.

In addition to the game, there was a special salute planned for a former star player.

Wayde Sims was shot and killed in 2018 while attending LSU as a junior forward. The man convicted of killing Sims was later found dead in prison.

RELATED STORIES
LSU basketball player Wayde Sims killed in shooting near Southern University
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Former LSU basketball player Wayne Sims passes away
Shooter convicted of killing LSU player Wayde Sims given life sentence, report says
Trial begins for suspect accused of killing LSU basketball player Wayde Sims

Ironically, on a night that the Wayde Sims Foundation was honored at halftime on what would have been Sims’ 26th birthday, the Tigers scored points that equaled the jersey number of both Wayde and his late father, Wayne, in the final 20 minutes – “44″.

As a special tribute, the foundation gave away 88 basketballs to fans at the game, symbolizing the enduring father-son Sims legacy. Both Wayde and his father, Wayne, wore 44 during their time at LSU.

The basketballs represented the spirit of unity, sportsmanship, and community that both Wayde and his father embodied.

After the half, the Tigers began to heat up both offensively and defensively.

After the half, the Tigers began to heat up both offensively and defensively.

LSU would end up outscoring the Hornets, finishing 75-56.

The Tigers will travel to Houston on Saturday to take on Texas at the Toyota Center before ending the pre-Christmas schedule with a home game on Dec. 21 against Lamar.

To learn more about the Wayde Sims Foundation and how you can contribute to their impactful work, visit waydesims.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
Mason Troth
I-TEAM: Deputy released after arrest on video voyeurism, rape charges
Taliyah Jackson
Police asking for help to locate missing teen who may be in danger
Terrence Graves
Southern University names Terrence Graves as new head football coach

Latest News

After the half, the Tigers began to heat up both offensively and defensively.
LSU Tigers defeat Alabama State 75-56
Wayde Sims honored during LSU basketball game
Wayde Sims honored during LSU basketball game
Freshmen Del Rosario and Velez hit career highs in the PMAC
LSU women’s basketball beats McNeese, 133-44, with largest margin of victory in program history
LSU's Kateri Poole (55) drives against Utah's Jenna Johnson and Dasia Young (34) during the...
Kateri Poole no longer with LSU women’s basketball program, Kim Mulkey confirms