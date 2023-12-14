Police search for 2 men who allegedly stole nearly $2K worth of sunglasses from Tanger Outlets

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Gonzales Police Department are searching for two men accused of stealing nearly $2,000 worth of sunglasses from Tanger Outlets.

Authorities confirmed the incident happened on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

Police said the two men allegedly took five pairs of sunglasses valued at $1,950.00 from Sunglass Hut located at 2400 S. Tanger Boulevard.

Officers with the Gonzales Police Department are searching for two men accused of stealing nearly $2,000 worth of sunglasses from Tanger Outlets. (Gonzales Police Department)

Anyone with information on the identities of the two men or their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective James Poe with the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572.

You can also contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

