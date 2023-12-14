Police attempt to ID man accused of robbery on Jefferson Highway
Dec. 14, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is working to identify a man accused of robbery.
According to police, the man is allegedly responsible for a robbery that happened on Nov. 18, 2023, in the 7600 block of Jefferson Highway.
If you know who this might be, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).
You can also visit crimestoppers225.com.
