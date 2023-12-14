Facebook
Police attempt to ID man accused of robbery on Jefferson Highway

According to police, the man is allegedly responsible for a robbery that happened on Nov. 18, 2023, in the 7600 block of Jefferson Highway.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is working to identify a man accused of robbery.

According to police, the man is allegedly responsible for a robbery that happened on Nov. 18, 2023, in the 7600 block of Jefferson Highway.

According to police, the man is allegedly responsible for a robbery that happened on Nov. 18, 2023, in the 7600 block of Jefferson Highway.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

If you know who this might be, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

According to police, the man is allegedly responsible for a robbery that happened on Nov. 18, 2023, in the 7600 block of Jefferson Highway.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

You can also visit crimestoppers225.com.

