Police attempt to ID man accused of robbery on Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is working to identify a man accused of robbery.

According to police, the man is allegedly responsible for a robbery that happened on Nov. 18, 2023, in the 7600 block of Jefferson Highway.

If you know who this might be, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

