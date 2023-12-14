Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Nearly 600 students will graduate during Southern University’s Fall Commencement

Southern University
Southern University(Southern University)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congratulations to the class of 2023!

Nearly 600 students will be graduating from Southern University and A&M College on Friday, December 15, according to a spokesperson with the university.

This diverse group of graduates will be receiving their bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

Graduation will be held at 10 a.m. in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

The address is 801 Harding Boulevard.

The event will also be streamed live at subr.edu.

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from the University during the public ceremony, according to the university. Bishop Joseph Walker, Southern alumnus and senior pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Nashville, will be delivering the commencement address.

Share your graduation photos with us, we would love to see them!

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Mason Troth
I-TEAM: Deputy released after arrest on video voyeurism, rape charges
Taliyah Jackson
Police asking for help to locate missing teen who may be in danger
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Middle school student arrested after bringing ‘stick with nails’ onto bus

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 14
Weather rollercoaster: From Saturday showers to Sunday sunshine
Crash (generic)
3 people injured in crash that shuts down Central roadway, officials say
Leethel White
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect in 2016 murder wanted by deputies
Christmas giveaways.
CHRISTMAS 2023: Giveaways happening in Baton Rouge, surrounding communities