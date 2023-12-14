Nearly 600 students will graduate during Southern University’s Fall Commencement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congratulations to the class of 2023!

Nearly 600 students will be graduating from Southern University and A&M College on Friday, December 15, according to a spokesperson with the university.

This diverse group of graduates will be receiving their bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

Graduation will be held at 10 a.m. in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

The address is 801 Harding Boulevard.

The event will also be streamed live at subr.edu.

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from the University during the public ceremony, according to the university. Bishop Joseph Walker, Southern alumnus and senior pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Nashville, will be delivering the commencement address.

