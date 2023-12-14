Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

NASA’s longest-operating spacecraft has stopped communicating with Earth

According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of...
According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of ones and zeros as if it were trapped in a loop.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is having problems communicating with its spacecraft Voyager 1.

It involves the spacecraft’s flight data system’s telecommunications unit.

According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of ones and zeros as if it were trapped in a loop.

No science or engineering data is being returned to Earth.

NASA said commands have been sent for the 46-year-old spacecraft to restart the flight data system, but no usable data has returned.

It could take weeks for engineers to determine the underlying cause of the issue, NASA said.

Voyager 1, along with its twin Voyager 2, are the longest-operating spacecraft in history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
Mason Troth
I-TEAM: Deputy released after arrest on video voyeurism, rape charges
Taliyah Jackson
Police asking for help to locate missing teen who may be in danger
Terrence Graves
Southern University names Terrence Graves as new head football coach

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
"The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou" is happening at the River Center Theatre on Dec. 16...
Holiday classic with Louisiana twist returns to Baton Rouge stage
FILE - Walt Disney, creator of Mickey Mouse, poses for a photo at the Pancoast Hotel, Aug. 13,...
Mickey Mouse will soon belong to you and me — with some caveats
FILE - Former NBA star George McGinnis speaks during his enshrinement into the Naismith...
George McGinnis, two-time ABA champion and Indiana Mr. Basketball winner, dies at 73