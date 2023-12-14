Money for Louisiana included in national defense package

The 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes several key Louisiana priorities, is headed to the president’s desk to be signed into law.
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
One of the provisions the package authorizes is $13.4 million to go toward Fort Johnson to build a multipurpose athletic field.

The package also authorizes $128 million to the Barksdale Air Force Base, $4.4 million to Camp Beauregard, $3.7 million to Camp Minden, and $6.5 million to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans.

In addition to the Louisiana funding secured above, the NDAA:

  • Secures 5.2% pay raise for servicemembers to offset inflation;
  • Confronts China with hard power and enhanced regional cooperation;
  • Invests in American naval power;
  • Provides the Department of Defense Inspector General with enhanced hiring authorities to ensure Ukraine oversight is fully resourced;
  • Requires the Pentagon to plan to counter cartels’ human and drug trafficking on the border;
  • Allows the Department of Defense to offer cyber security assistance to personnel’s personal devices and accounts;
  • Place sanctions on drug cartels that traffic illicit fentanyl and fentanyl precursors;
  • Expands Louisiana rice exports to Africa; and
  • Enable better coordination between the Departments of Labor, Defense, and Veteran Affairs to help veterans transition to civilian employment.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

