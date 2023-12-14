Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Married couple hospitalized after crashing head-on, authorities say

By 7 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:02 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - Investigators are trying to figure out how a husband and wife crashed their separate vehicles head-on in a New York town.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Nicky Stone and an SUV driven by 43-year-old Linda Stone collided around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Elm Ridge Road in Philadelphia, New York.

Both vehicles were totaled and taken to the sheriff’s office impound lot, WWNY reports.

According to Sgt. Ben Timerman, the couple were taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. He said Wednesday afternoon that Linda Stone is in critical but stable condition.

Timerman said Nicky Stone was also badly injured but didn’t have the hospital’s condition on him.

Investigators have been unable to get information about the crash from the couple, according to Timerman. He said they’ve been unable to speak with the husband because he’s intubated, but they’ve had brief discussions with the wife.

Timerman said investigators have no idea yet as to why the couple was on Elm Ridge Road Tuesday night, how fast they were driving or why their vehicles collided head-on.

The couple lives on County Route 194 in the town of Antwerp, he said.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taliyah Jackson
Police asking for help to locate missing teen who may be in danger
Terrence Graves
Southern University names Terrence Graves as new head football coach
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
The owners of OpenEyes are warning people to always protect themselves, their valuable items,...
Father-son duo urging you to have ‘open eyes’ this holiday season

Latest News

An Ohio police officer shot and killed two dogs in what the police chief says was “an...
Officer shoots, kills 2 dogs attacking man at golf course, police say
Catholic Charities
Catholic Charities asking for public’s help to assist 140 remaining families this Christmas
This June 7, 2021 image made available by NASA shows the Jovian moon Ganymede as the Juno...
LSU and NASA to explore terrestrial, extraterrestrial life on the moon
There are just eleven days until Christmas, and local non-profit organizations are working...
Catholic Charities asking for public's help to assist 140 remaining families this Christmas