Man shot in hand in Baton Rouge, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the hand on Wednesday night in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the shooting happened at 12254 La Margie Avenue, not far from South Choctaw Drive, around 9 p.m.

Officers report they arrived at the scene and learned the victim and other family members were inside the residence when several shots were fired, hitting the victim in his left hand.

The incident remains under investigation.

