Man shot in hand in Baton Rouge, officials say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the hand on Wednesday night in Baton Rouge.

Emergency officials who responded to the scene confirmed the shooting happened in the 12000 block of La Margie Avenue, not far from South Choctaw Drive, around 10:45 p.m.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

