Ascension Parish homeowners claim a grinch stole holiday decor two weeks before Christmas

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Folks who live in Ascension parish are questioning the existence of a real life grinch after multiple claims of missing Christmas decorations.

“The homeowners were all on our Facebook page giving us compliments and appreciation, and then about a few days ago, we came, and we saw everything was ripped up and right around 90% of our decor was stolen,” Darrell Franklin said, President of the Lakes at Dutchtown Homeowners Association.

Franklin says the thief stripped their subdivision signage bare with no wreath or reindeer to greet them.

“I understand that anger because we all pay dues to the HOA, and now, they are seeing their money stolen because we kind of have our money in a pot, and now those things that we paid for are gone,” Franklin said.

Sources tell WAFB, a grinch hit more than three other subdivisions and stole from the actual homes, in which some homeowners filed police reports.

We were unable to confirm whether they were all linked to one person.

Any camera footage or information can help these folks locate the alleged thief. If you have any, you can reach out to Crimestoppers at 344-stop.

