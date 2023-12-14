Facebook
Fire that destroyed home on Winbourne Avenue overnight was intentionally set, officials say

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire overnight on Winbourne Avenue that left two people displaced.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fire that destroyed a home and displaced two residents overnight was intentionally set, investigators say.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze started around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at a home on Winbourne Avenue, near East Brookstown Drive.

Later on Wednesday, investigators said they determined the cause of the fire was arson.

According to a spokesman with BRFD, firefighters arrived on the scene to find most of the home engulfed in flames. Crews were able to get the flames under control before they could spread to nearby homes.

Those living in the home were found safe outside.

The home is considered a total loss. The Red Cross was contacted to help the residents.

Officials said there was a fire at the same address on Dec. 4, 2023, that was accidentally set by the occupant burning debris too close to the home.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP or BRFD investigators at (225) 389-2050.

