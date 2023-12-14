Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Emergency animal fosters needed due to temporary power outage

Companion Animal Alliance
Companion Animal Alliance(Companion Animal Alliance)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) is asking the community for assistance sheltering animals due to a scheduled power outage on LSU campus.

According to CAA, the shelter will not have power for about 36 hours and need to get as many animals out of the shelter as possible during this time.

LSU Facility Services announced that on Tuesday, December 26 and Wednesday, 27, new equipment as part of the utility modernization project will be installed causing the outage.

CAA will start accepting emergency fosters starting Tuesday, December 19. Fosters can take an animal into their care as late as December 23, officials said. CAA will be closed on Christmas Day and the two days following Dec. 26, and Dec. 27.

Officials said fosters must keep the animal in their care Monday, December 25 until Thursday, December 28.

Fosters can schedule an appointment at Emergency Foster — Companion Animal Alliance (caabr.org) to return the animal once the power is restored.

Emergency fosters must be over 18 and provide valid proof of identification, CAA said. There are also no requirements to be completed prior to choosing a foster animal, CAA added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Mason Troth
I-TEAM: Deputy released after arrest on video voyeurism, rape charges
Taliyah Jackson
Police asking for help to locate missing teen who may be in danger
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Middle school student arrested after bringing ‘stick with nails’ onto bus

Latest News

Home
Less than two weeks before from Christmas, Ascension Parish homeowners claim a grinch stole holiday decor
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 14
Weather rollercoaster: From Saturday showers to Sunday sunshine
Crash (generic)
3 people injured in crash that shuts down Central roadway, officials say
Southern University
Nearly 600 students will graduate during Southern University’s Fall Commencement