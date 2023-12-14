Emergency animal fosters needed due to temporary power outage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) is asking the community for assistance sheltering animals due to a scheduled power outage on LSU campus.

According to CAA, the shelter will not have power for about 36 hours and need to get as many animals out of the shelter as possible during this time.

LSU Facility Services announced that on Tuesday, December 26 and Wednesday, 27, new equipment as part of the utility modernization project will be installed causing the outage.

CAA will start accepting emergency fosters starting Tuesday, December 19. Fosters can take an animal into their care as late as December 23, officials said. CAA will be closed on Christmas Day and the two days following Dec. 26, and Dec. 27.

Officials said fosters must keep the animal in their care Monday, December 25 until Thursday, December 28.

Fosters can schedule an appointment at Emergency Foster — Companion Animal Alliance (caabr.org) to return the animal once the power is restored.

Emergency fosters must be over 18 and provide valid proof of identification, CAA said. There are also no requirements to be completed prior to choosing a foster animal, CAA added.

“Our community has stepped up countless times when we have needed help in emergency circumstances and we are counting on that kindness and goodwill this holiday season again. Due to a planned outage, CAA needs to empty our shelter as much as possible for the duration of this power outage to ensure that our animals are getting the care and attention they deserve.”

