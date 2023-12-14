Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect in 2016 murder wanted by deputies

Leethel White
Leethel White(Crime Stoppers)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of killing a woman nearly eight years ago.

Officials said Leethel White, 46, is wanted on the charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and illegal use of a weapon.

Investigators believe White killed a woman and injured a second woman, both by gunfire, on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, according to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

Officials described White as being 5′10″ and weighing 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, submit a tip anonymously on their website, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

