Catholic Charities asking for public’s help to assist 140 remaining families this Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are just eleven days until Christmas and local non-profit organizations are working hard to make sure everyone has a little something under their tree this year, especially the less fortunate in our area.

That includes the folks over at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, who are conducting their annual Christmas program.

But right now they are still struggling to find gift cards and help for about 140 families, as the deadline is fast approaching to help families in need.

“We had over 500 families signed up. And we are down to, we still have about 140 families, and most of those families include children,” said Catherine Weidert, Communications Director for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

The bags of gifts are lined up by number and name.

But for the first time ever in the organization’s annual Christmas program history, the folks there are dealing with an issue.

“This is the first year that we are like right at the end, end of the rope, we are trying to scramble and find gift cards and sponsors for these (140) families,” said Weidert.

The gifts are not just going towards families who are Catholic.

Many of the people the organization serves are actually seniors, Hurricane Ida victims, and come from all backgrounds.

“These peope are buying necessities, they’re buying sheets, towels, food, just different things that we need every day. You know, it’s not extravagant things these clients are looking for. And they’re so grateful,” said Weidert.

“They come in and they’re just so excited to see all the Christmas gifts. Just making their Christmas so special,” said Alexis Craig, with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

This woman found it in her heart to give.

‘Well, I had it pretty rough and my family did too at one time, and I just thought if I could make somebody’s Christmas a little bit brighter, I’d feel better,” said Joyce Thompson, who gave gifts to the organization on Wednesday.

The organization is just taking gift cards to stores right now for these families, as it’s too late for sponsors. However, they say anything helps.

“You know, we don’t want to have to make those phone calls to our clients and say we don’t have anything for you, you know your kids won’t have gifts. So, that’s what we’re really trying to avoid this year, and hoping that the community will step up and help with gift cards, that’s especially what we’re looking for now,” said Joyce Thompson,

The organization is looking to have all the gifts and gift cards in by Friday, December 15, at 4:30 p.m.

If you’re willing to help, head to https://christmas.ccdiobr.org/ for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.