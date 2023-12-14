Facebook
Aldi will officially open the doors to its Baton Rouge location on Thursday

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Thursday to celebrate the store’s grand opening.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first-ever Aldi store in the City of Baton Rouge will officially open its doors on Thursday.

The discount grocery store chain located at 10201 North Rieger Road, near Siegen Lane, announced it will be open for business on Dec. 14. Customers were able to stop by the store on Wednesday, Dec. 13 for a sneak peek of the new location.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Thursday to celebrate the store’s grand opening. The ceremony will take place about 30 minutes before the store opens. Customers will be allowed to enter the store immediately following the ceremony.

There are a lot of gifts and giveaways customers can receive by shopping during the grand opening. Aldi says the first 100 customers on Thursday will receive a Golden Ticket that could be worth up to $100. An Aldi employee will hand out laminated numbered cards.

In addition, the first 100 customers will receive a bag of Aldi goodies. An Aldi employee will hand out a free eco-friendly bag stuffed with Aldi products.

Plus, the company says you can also look for an employee to receive your free Aldi shopping tote.

Aldi opened the doors to its Central location in August 2023.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

