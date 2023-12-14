Aldi officially opens BR location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first-ever Aldi store in the City of Baton Rouge is officially open.

The discount grocery store chain located at 10201 North Rieger Road, near Siegen Lane, welcomed customers in for the first time on Thursday, Dec. 14.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Thursday to celebrate the store’s grand opening. The ceremony took place about 30 minutes before the store opened.

Aldi said the first 100 customers on Thursday received a Golden Ticket worth up to $100.

In addition, the first 100 customers received a bag of Aldi goodies. An Aldi employee gave out free eco-friendly bags stuffed with products.

Aldi opened the doors to its Central location in August 2023.

