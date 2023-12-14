After attorneys cry foul of BRPD’s scheduling tactics, court intervenes in misconduct hearings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A civil judge sided with several officers in a lawsuit against the Baton Rouge Police Department who sought to stall their disciplinary hearings with BRPD leadership.

The hearings were originally scheduled to happen Thursday but were stalled indefinitely by the judge’s order. Court arguments on resetting a date for the hearings will take place on December 20.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul scheduled disciplinary hearings Thursday for Deputy Chief Troy Lawrence Sr., Jesse Barcelona, Todd Thomas, and Douglas Chustz.

The four officers were arrested in September in connection with a scheme to cover up a violent strip search in 2020.

According to documents filed by those officers’ attorneys, Chief Paul violated the officers’ right to due process by scheduling the hearings for Thursday.

The documents state that Paul and BRPD “unilaterally” set the date without input from any of the officers or their attorneys.

The attorneys wrote that they each notified BRPD of scheduling conflicts. They added that just 10 days before the hearing was set to begin, BRPD turned over hundreds of pages of documents and several hours of audio from interviews.

“...this was simply not enough time to adequately review the numerous documents and recordings contained within the [Internal Affairs] file with the officers, process the information, and prepare a defense,” the attorneys wrote.

According to the documents, BRPD leaders responded by offering to move the hearing to an earlier date rather than postponing it.

Also at issue is the fact that the officers have not been criminally billed by District Attorney Hillar Moore.

While the officers were arrested, the District Attorney has not had the chance to review the cases against those officers to determine if he’ll pursue the criminal charges or dismiss them.

In a letter released Wednesday, Baton Rouge Union of Police President Brandon O’Neal said Chief Paul was breaking years of “precedent” by bringing the officers in for disciplinary action before their criminal cases moved through the court system.

In turn, BRPD spokesman L’Jean McKneely suggested that Chief Paul was not acting outside of the norm by pointing to at least 8 other disciplinary hearings that the chief scheduled for officers before their criminal cases were resolved.

