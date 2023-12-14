3 people injured in crash that shuts down Central roadway, officials say

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials have shut down a road near Central after a crash that left multiple people injured.

According to the Central Police Department, Flannery Road will be completely shut down for the next couple of hours while the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responds to the crash.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, in the 4000 block of Flannery Road near East Catalina Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Mercedes heading south on Flannery Road crossed the center line and hit a Chevrolet Silverado that was headed in the opposite direction. Both drivers and a passenger that was in the Mercedes were taken to the hospital.

One of the crash victims is in critical condition while the other two are seriously injured but stable, officials said.

The Central Police Department urges drivers to avoid Flannery Road and use an alternate route to travel to and from the city.

This is an ongoing investigation.

