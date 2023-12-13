Facebook
Webb telescope captures detailed look inside a supernova

This image provides a side-by-side comparison of supernova remnant Cassiopeia A (Cas A) as...
This image provides a side-by-side comparison of supernova remnant Cassiopeia A (Cas A) as captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) and MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument). Objects in space reveal different aspects of their composition and behavior at different wavelengths. The outskirts of Cas A’s main inner shell, which appeared as a deep orange and red in the MIRI image, look like smoke from a campfire in the NIRCam image. The dust in the circumstellar material being slammed into by the shockwave is too cool to be detected directly at near-infrared wavelengths, but lights up in the mid-infrared. Also not seen in the near-infrared view is the loop of green light in the central cavity of Cas A that glows in mid-infrared, nicknamed the Green Monster by the research team.(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, D. Milisavljevic (Purdue University), T. Temim (Princeton University), I. De Looze (University of Gent))
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - NASA released a new image of the youngest supernova remnant in our galaxy, called Cassiopeia A, or Cas A.

It was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.

This is the closest and most detailed look inside the exploded star.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s new view of Cassiopeia A (Cas A) in near-infrared light is...
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s new view of Cassiopeia A (Cas A) in near-infrared light is giving astronomers hints at the dynamical processes occurring within the supernova remnant. Tiny clumps represented in bright pink and orange make up the supernova’s inner shell, and are comprised of sulfur, oxygen, argon, and neon from the star itself. A large, striated blob at the bottom right corner of the image, nicknamed Baby Cas A, is one of the few light echoes visible NIRCam’s field of view. In this image, red, green, and blue were assigned to Webb’s NIRCam data at 4.4, 3.56, and 1.62 microns (F444W, F356W, and F162M, respectively).(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, D. Milisavljevic (Purdue University), T. Temim (Princeton University), I. De Looze (University of Gent))

Astronomers used Webb’s near-infrared camera to see the supernova remnant at different wavelengths of light than those used in previous observations.

The image could help researchers better understand the processes that fuel these massive incendiary events.

“Cas A” seems to shine like a Christmas ornament and is included in the first digital White House advent calendar shared Monday.

