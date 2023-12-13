Facebook
Shreveport council agrees to lease Millennium Studios to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s G-Unit

Shreveport council agrees to lease Millennium Studios to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s G-Unit for $2,400 a year for 30 years.
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport City Council members this afternoon unanimously authorized the lease of Millennium Studios to Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television Louisiana LLC.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shreveport advances effort to lease its movie studio to 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television ]

Council members convened at 3 p.m. at Government Plaza, 505 Travis St. You can watch the meeting here:

Below are the related documents.

G-Unit lease ordinance:

2023-05-07 G-Unit Lease draft - Millennium (for submission):

[RELATED LINK: 2023-09-21 MILLENIUM STUDIOS PARKING LOT EXHIBIT]

