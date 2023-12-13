Senators Cassidy, Kennedy congratulate Jayden Daniels on winning the 2023 Heisman Memorial Trophy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFB) - U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, and John Kennedy introduced a resolution congratulating Louisiana State University (LSU) quarterback Jayden Daniels on winning the 2023 Heisman Memorial Trophy.

Senators Cassidy congratulates Jayden Daniels on winning the 2023 Heisman Memorial Trophy.

The resolution also recognizes head coach Brian Kelly, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, quarterback coach Joe Sloan, and the entire LSU football team for their support and role in helping Daniels.

This honor comes after Daniels’ record-breaking performance during the 2023-2024 season as well as his collegiate career. Daniels became the only player in Football Bowl Subdivision history to achieve over 12,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards.

“Historic numbers deserve to be recognized. The committee rightfully bestowed Jayden Daniels with this year’s Heisman Trophy,” said Dr. Cassidy.” He will go down in history as one of the best to ever wear the Tiger uniform. A tremendous achievement for a tremendous player. Geaux Tigers!”

Daniels becomes the third Tiger to win the award.

“As all LSU fans have witnessed over and over again, Jayden Daniels earned this Heisman Trophy with talent and grit. Louisianians will celebrate his legacy as a dual-threat quarterback for many years to come. Geaux Tigers!” added Senator Kennedy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.