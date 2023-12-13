Rainy Saturday: Cold front could dampen weekend plans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: We’ll see a little more in the way of some high cloud cover today, but otherwise our weather stays quiet, with highs topping out in the mid 60s. It will be a little breezy at times, with winds out of the east-northeast at 5-15 miles per hour.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 13 (WAFB)

Thursday-Friday

No significant changes are expected through the end of the week as we await the arrival of our next storm system. Cool mornings in the mid to upper 40s will give way to pleasant afternoons, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Clouds should decrease late Thursday, with partly cloudy skies expected for Friday.

Rain Returns This Weekend

We’re still on track for our next round of rain arriving on Saturday in association with a cold front. Look for off-and-on rains through the day, helping to keep highs in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 13 (WAFB)

No severe weather is expected and rain amounts should be modest for most. The Weather Prediction Center outlook suggests that most of us will see anywhere from 0.50″-1.00″ of rainfall, with generally lower totals the farther east you go.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 13 (WAFB)

Rains should exit before daybreak on Sunday as moisture consolidates around a strengthening area of low pressure in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and a weak cold front moves through. Skies will gradually clear on Sunday, with highs topping out in the low 60s.

Extended Outlook

It looks like we’ll enjoy a run of nice weather through most of next week as high pressure takes control. Morning starts will be chilly, ranging from the upper 30s to mid 40s, but afternoons will be rather pleasant, with highs in the 60s. No rainfall is expected through at least Thursday, with perhaps a slight chance of showers returning by Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 13 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.