Police: Man arrested after pointing gun at girlfriend, others

Gonzales Police Department
Gonzales Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at multiple people during an argument.

Officials said Darius Senegal, 26, of Carencro, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of battery of a dating partner, and one count of disturbing the peace.

According to police, they were dispatched on Wednesday, Dec. 13, to West Orice Roth Road Apartment after receiving a call that a roommate’s boyfriend was at the apartment with a gun pointing it at everyone.

When police arrived, they said several witnesses were outside and told them that a couple was arguing when another friend tried to intervene. During the altercation, Senegal reportedly pulled out a handgun and started pointing it at everyone in the apartment.

Senegal was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

