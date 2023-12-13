New MyBR app providing resources, transparency for city-parish residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new mobile app for people living in East Baton Rouge Parish. The Mayor-President’s Office has been working on the “MyBR” app for months to make sure anything you need is right at your fingertips.

“Everyone, for the most part, has a smartphone, and now they’ll have access to anything City-Parish Baton Rouge,” Mayor Broome said.

The MyBR app is a one-stop-shop for anyone living in the parish. You can do everything from paying parking tickets and water bills, to contacting 311, or even checking current crime stats and road closures.

“We want to make sure that there’s ease of access and convenience for our residents, and of course, we want to keep up with technology,” Mayor Broome explained.

Besides being able to check in on the Mayor’s desk, Broome said keeping up with events going on is her favorite part of the app.

“The Love BR section,” Mayor Broome said. “Here, they can find out about sports. They can find out about many of our concerts, Live After Five, Visit Baton Rouge.”

But Justin Hill with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the app can also help you better protect yourself and your family.

“Those few seconds could be the difference between life and death,” Hill said.

The fire department’s program, Community Connect, is also featured on the app. It allows you to put in information about your home or business that first responders can use if they have to respond to an emergency.

“If you have a person that’s disabled that lives in the house, and they live in a specific area of the home that they’re normally located, you can put that information. Or something as simple as, ‘Hey, I have pets in there. Here’s a picture of my pet. This is my dog’s name,’” Hill explained.

Hill said that if crews respond to an emergency while you’re not home, the app will also send you an alert that they’re there. He hopes having the program on the MyBR app will make it easier for people to sign up.

“I’m excited about us having our program on the app because hopefully, you know, we’ll see an increase in enrollment,” Hill said.

The main goal is making all the resources you need more convenient and accessible.

“Just another format for people to have access to data, to information, so you might say we’re shoring up our transparency and our data information,” Mayor Broome added.

You can download the MyBR app now through your phone’s app store. Mayor Broome is also taking feedback and suggestions for other resources to be added.

