Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Middle school student arrested after bringing ‘stick with nails’ onto bus

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Central Middle School student was arrested and charged with simple battery, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a weapon after being caught with a stick with nails extending out of its end.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said the nails were attached to the end of the stick, with the flat heads facing outward. The student allegedly tapped a boy on the shoulder with the stick, then pushed the boy’s head up against the window.

The student armed with the stick was allowed to leave with their parents after being charged.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taliyah Jackson
Police asking for help to locate missing teen who may be in danger
Terrence Graves
Southern University names Terrence Graves as new head football coach
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
The owners of OpenEyes are warning people to always protect themselves, their valuable items,...
Father-son duo urging you to have ‘open eyes’ this holiday season
An investigator was called to the scene and determined that the fire started at an outlet in...
Electrical malfunction sparks fire at auto repair shop

Latest News

MyBR app launch announcement
New MyBR app providing resources, transparency for city-parish residents
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 13
Likely chance for rain returns Saturday
Baton Rouge man sentenced to more than 3 years in prison in dogfighting ring case
Adopt an elf
“Adopt an elf” to help a child in need