Middle school student arrested after bringing ‘stick with nails’ onto bus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Central Middle School student was arrested and charged with simple battery, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a weapon after being caught with a stick with nails extending out of its end.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said the nails were attached to the end of the stick, with the flat heads facing outward. The student allegedly tapped a boy on the shoulder with the stick, then pushed the boy’s head up against the window.

The student armed with the stick was allowed to leave with their parents after being charged.

