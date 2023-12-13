Facebook
LSU women’s basketball beats McNeese, 133-44, with largest margin of victory in program history

Freshmen Del Rosario and Velez hit career highs in the PMAC
Freshmen Del Rosario and Velez hit career highs in the PMAC
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team won against McNeese State, 133-44, and walked away with the largest margin of victory in program history.

